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One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Each hour of an alert that halts businesses causes Ukraine $45 million in losses. On some days, sirens sound for up to 10 hours.

One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy

Every hour that an air-raid alert halts business operations in Ukraine costs the economy approximately $45 million. The Guardian reports this, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Minister of Economy and the Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the country’s economy minister, missile alerts cost Ukraine approximately $45 million (£34 million) for every hour during which they halt business operations, as Kyiv seeks ways to support the economy amid intensified Russian bombing," the publication writes.

According to available information, Russian attacks are increasingly targeting facilities important to the country’s economy. These include industrial enterprises, warehouses, logistics hubs and data centres, which Minister of Economy and the Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko called an attempt to "destroy practically the entire economy.

We did not fully anticipate how quickly Russia would develop these jet-powered drones and use them to strike everything

- Kravchenko said, referring to Russia’s use of a new weapon that has been shelling Kyiv in recent weeks.

He also said that, because of air-raid alerts, employees are forced to move to shelters and businesses suspend operations, while the sirens can sound for up to 10 hours on some days.

If people are in a bunker, business comes to a halt

- he said.

Previously

The government divided air-raid alerts by danger levels and allowed businesses to operate during a yellow alert.

Alla Kiosak

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