One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy
Kyiv • UNN
Each hour of an alert that halts businesses causes Ukraine $45 million in losses. On some days, sirens sound for up to 10 hours.
Every hour that an air-raid alert halts business operations in Ukraine costs the economy approximately $45 million. The Guardian reports this, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Minister of Economy and the Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, reports UNN.
Details
According to the country’s economy minister, missile alerts cost Ukraine approximately $45 million (£34 million) for every hour during which they halt business operations, as Kyiv seeks ways to support the economy amid intensified Russian bombing," the publication writes.
According to available information, Russian attacks are increasingly targeting facilities important to the country’s economy. These include industrial enterprises, warehouses, logistics hubs and data centres, which Minister of Economy and the Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko called an attempt to "destroy practically the entire economy.
We did not fully anticipate how quickly Russia would develop these jet-powered drones and use them to strike everything
He also said that, because of air-raid alerts, employees are forced to move to shelters and businesses suspend operations, while the sirens can sound for up to 10 hours on some days.
If people are in a bunker, business comes to a halt
Previously
The government divided air-raid alerts by danger levels and allowed businesses to operate during a yellow alert.