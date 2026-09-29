"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian model Barbara Palvin gave birth to a daughter with actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple married in 2023 and knew the baby's sex in advance.
Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin has given birth to her first child with her husband, American actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple welcomed a baby girl. E! News reports, writes UNN.
Details
Palvin and Sprouse announced the addition to their family on September 28. They posted a joint photo with their daughter, taken while watching a baseball game.
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The couple knew the baby's sex in advance
News of 32-year-old Palvin's pregnancy emerged in May, when the model showed off her rounded belly during the Cannes Film Festival. Later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a girl.
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The 34-year-old Sprouse then admitted that he was excited about the prospect of becoming a girl's father. The couple married in 2023.
During her pregnancy, Palvin also spoke candidly about how the period turned out to be more difficult than she had expected. The newborn girl is the first child for the model and actor.
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