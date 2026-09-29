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"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin gave birth to a daughter with actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple married in 2023 and knew the baby's sex in advance.

"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first time

Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin has given birth to her first child with her husband, American actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple welcomed a baby girl. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Palvin and Sprouse announced the addition to their family on September 28. They posted a joint photo with their daughter, taken while watching a baseball game.

This year, we took Labor Day literally

the couple joked, hinting at the timing of the child's birth.

The couple knew the baby's sex in advance

News of 32-year-old Palvin's pregnancy emerged in May, when the model showed off her rounded belly during the Cannes Film Festival. Later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a girl.

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The 34-year-old Sprouse then admitted that he was excited about the prospect of becoming a girl's father. The couple married in 2023.

During her pregnancy, Palvin also spoke candidly about how the period turned out to be more difficult than she had expected. The newborn girl is the first child for the model and actor.

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Stepan Haftko

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