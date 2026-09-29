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Ukraine will produce Aster 30 missiles for one of Europe's most powerful air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15935 views

Ukraine plans to produce Aster 30 missiles for SAMP/T. Switzerland is considering the SAMP/T NG as an alternative to the Patriot, costing 5 billion francs.

Ukraine will produce Aster 30 missiles for one of Europe's most powerful air defense systems

Ukraine plans to localize the production of Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles for SAMP/T systems, while the latest version of this system, the SAMP/T NG, has become the favorite in Switzerland’s search for additional long-range air defense. Defense Express reports this, citing Swiss broadcaster RTS, writes UNN.

Details

Switzerland is seeking an alternative to the American Patriot systems it has already ordered, whose delivery it will have to wait approximately 5–7 years for. The country needs a long-range system capable, among other things, of countering ballistic missiles.

The assessment of the possible options has already been completed, and the final decision is to be made by the Swiss Federal Council. According to RTS, the favorite is the Franco-Italian SAMP/T NG from the Eurosam consortium.

Missiles for SAMP/T will also be produced in Ukraine

Switzerland plans to spend 5 billion francs—about 5.3 billion euros—on the purchase of an additional air defense system. The competitors to the SAMP/T NG under consideration include South Korea’s KM-SAM II and L-SAM, as well as Israel’s Barak MX and David's Sling.

Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems28.08.26, 04:16 • 40541 view

One of the weaknesses of the SAMP/T remains the scale of missile production. At the same time, Aster 30 missiles are planned to be localized in Ukraine, although it is currently unknown what production volumes the Ukrainian side will be able to provide.

Defense Express notes that the SAMP/T NG may benefit in Switzerland from the geographical proximity of European manufacturers and the relatively rapid delivery timelines announced by Eurosam. It is not yet known exactly when the country could receive the first systems if it selects them.

Allies consider rapidly supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems - media08.09.26, 03:28 • 6238 views

Stepan Haftko

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