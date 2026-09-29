Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight: an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged

On the night of September 29, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, causing damage in the capital's Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the consequences of the attack, UNN writes.

Details

In the Solomianskyi district, missile fragments fell in the courtyard of a residential building. Hits were also recorded on an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and an educational institution.

In the Pecherskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire as a result of the attack. Reports also emerged of a drone falling in the capital's government quarter, but there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Attacks on Kyiv have continued since September 28

Earlier, Russian forces attacked the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Two people were killed in the strike, including an aide to former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Horbulin. Horbulin himself was injured.

According to Klitschko, 26 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the capital, which continued from the morning of September 28. Eight of them were hospitalized.

The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble