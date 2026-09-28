A Russian strike destroyed two floors of the National Academy of Sciences building; two scientists are known to have been killed — Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language

Photo: Andrii Khodkov — UNN photographer

As a result of the Russian attack, two floors of the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine were destroyed; two scientists are already known to have been killed. This is reported on the page of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, according to UNN.

Today, Russia is once again striking at the very heart of Ukraine. In central Kyiv, the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is ablaze as a result of a Russian attack; two floors have been destroyed. People escaped by climbing out of the windows of the engulfed building, risking being killed in a fall so as not to burn alive. There are currently reports of two scientists killed; contact has been lost with several others, and there are wounded. Information about the victims is being clarified - the statement says.

The page notes that this strike is another reminder that Russian aggression is directed not only against our cities and people. The enemy is trying to destroy Ukrainian science, education, and culture — everything that shapes our national memory and the intellectual foundation of the state.

For centuries, Russia has tried to destroy Ukrainian scholars, erase the Ukrainian language from science, and deny our distinctiveness. Today, it continues to do so with missiles and drones. We must protect people while also preserving what they create: the Ukrainian word, science, culture, and knowledge. Because this, too, is what Ukraine is fighting for today - the statement says.

As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed

Let us recall

In central Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a non-residential building. A fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences. There are injured people and at least one person has been killed.

In Kyiv, one person has preliminarily been reported killed, while another 7 were injured as a result of the Russian strike in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district.