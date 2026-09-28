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Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21083 views

Preferential gas prices for households and heat suppliers will remain unchanged until March 31, 2027. The government is preparing a new tariff policy.

Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next

In Ukraine, the government’s decision has preserved the current preferential gas prices until the end of spring 2027—effectively until the end of the heating season—but work is under way to change the tariff policy system. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on social media on September 28, UNN writes.

The government has maintained the current preferential gas prices for households and heat producers until March 31, effectively until the end of the heating season

- Koretskyi wrote.

According to him, this decision was made while the moratorium on tariff increases, introduced by parliament for the duration of martial law, remains in effect, and "taking into account the difficult socioeconomic situation in the country."

According to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, this means that "the government has extended the Public Service Obligation (PSO) in the natural gas market until March 31, 2027."

"For households, this means that the gas price will remain unchanged throughout the entire autumn-winter period. It will also make it possible to preserve preferential tariffs for heat supply companies, extend the terms for the sale of natural gas to gas distribution system operators and for cogeneration in frontline areas," Shmyhal explained.

What will happen to tariffs next

To fulfill its commitments to international partners, the government, together with other authorities, is working to improve the tariff policy system and introduce fair and transparent tariff-setting, while simultaneously increasing targeted assistance for those who genuinely need it

- Koretskyi noted.

The IMF Memorandum does not contain a separate obligation to raise tariffs during martial law - Ministry of Energy22.07.26, 20:02 • 3976 views

Julia Shramko

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