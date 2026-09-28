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"Enemy slept through the real strike": Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 51 km² in the Lyman direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7726 views

As part of Operation “Vivaldi,” Nove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka were liberated. The total area of liberated territory reached 176 km².

"Enemy slept through the real strike": Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 51 km² in the Lyman direction

The Defense Forces have liberated another 51 sq. km of Ukrainian land as part of Operation "Vivaldi" in the Lyman sector. This was reported on September 28 by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, whom the corps quoted, UNN writes.

The Third Army Corps liberated Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka and restored control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. Enemy losses amounted to 2,000 personnel, with more than 250 Russians taken prisoner. This brought the third season of "Vivaldi" to an end, a turning point for the operation as a whole. We have reclaimed another 51 km² of Ukrainian land, and since the start of offensive operations — 176 km²

- the Third Army Corps reported.

Zelenskyy announced successes in the Lyman direction and disclosed the occupiers’ losses27.09.26, 16:02 • 8452 views

The enemy slept through the real strike

"The main objective of the third season of 'Vivaldi' was Nove — the enemy's key hub on the bridgehead. Whoever controls the heights around this settlement also holds the initiative on the bridgehead," said Third Army Corps commander Biletskyi.

"The enemy was convinced that the main direction of the strike was Shandryholove — Zelena Dolyna. This forced it to senselessly burn through its reserves in counterattacks precisely in that direction. The Russians slept through the real strike, which was concentrated on capturing Nove," Biletskyi said.

To break through the enemy's defenses, the Third Army Corps reportedly used its own invention — Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers converted into robotic kamikaze systems. "They were used to destroy the enemy's strongest fortifications," the statement said.

"The Russians surrendered in entire units, together with officers, pilots and artillerymen," the Third Army Corps noted.

The key role in the third season of "Vivaldi," it was stated, "was played by soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade, who demonstrated high morale and professionalism". 

"The 3rd Border Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikush restored full control over Ridkodub and quickly established defenses at the new lines. The 10th Mobile Border Detachment 'DOZOR' took an active part in the assault operations," the statement said.

There is positive news in the Lyman direction, and elsewhere too — Zelenskyy25.09.26, 13:05 • 3439 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky
War in Ukraine
3rd Assault Brigade
Ukraine