In Kyiv, 4 people were injured as a result of Russia's overnight attack, including teenagers

During the night of September 28, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones, injuring 4 people and damaging residential and non-residential buildings, a gas station, and office premises. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

In Kyiv's Podilskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged, where a fire broke out and the roof was partially destroyed. During a subsequent strike, the blast wave also shattered windows in a high-rise building.

Since the beginning of September 28, three people have been injured in the capital. All of them are in the Podilskyi district. Medics provided assistance on the spot to two of them—a 15-year-old boy and girl. One—a 17-year-old boy—was hospitalized —Klitschko reported.

Aftermath of the attack in other districts

Another person was injured in the attack in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. According to the information provided, an enemy UAV struck a private two-story residential building. Klitschko also reported that a drone struck a café near a gas station.

In Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, a UAV strike damaged the fuel pumps at a gas station and caused a fire. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone struck an office building. Fires in office premises were also recorded in the Pecherskyi district.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes.

Russia struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb; 8 children were among the 20 injured