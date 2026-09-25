A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly

Against the backdrop of a spike in fuel prices and enemy attacks on Ukrainian gas stations, experts do not forecast a total fuel shortage, but advise keeping a reasonable emergency reserve. UNN explains how to choose the right container for storing fuel for personal needs and how long it can be stored.

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The Ukrainian fuel market entered autumn with a sharp rise in prices and attacks on gas stations. As of September 25, the average price of A-95 gasoline reached 93 hryvnias per liter, while diesel fuel cost 98.4 hryvnias per liter; at some chains, diesel has already crossed the psychological threshold of 100 hryvnias.

The strikes on gas stations, including in Kyiv, where about six gas stations operated by the Ukrnafta company were attacked within two weeks, have raised questions among the public about what fuel prices will be in autumn, whether there will be a shortage, and, if so, how fuel should be stored properly.

Against the backdrop of Ukrainians’ panic that, allegedly, the Russians would knock out gas stations and that supplies should be stockpiled, fuel market expert and director of the A-95 Consulting Group Serhii Ku­yun showed the example of a Ukrnafta gas station that resumed operations several days after the attack.

"They will not knock them out. The proof is in the photo. This is a Ukrnafta gas station (...) in Kyiv. Two Shaheds hit it on September 11. And today the station is operating again. I am confident that soon the rest of the attacked facilities in the capital will also resume operations. P.S. However, the recommendations regarding maintaining a reserve remain in force," Ku­yun wrote on social media.

At the same time, he does not forecast a significant fuel shortage.

"Everyone is asking now whether there will be a shortage because of the strikes on gas stations. The answer is no. More than 300 gas stations have been attacked in frontline regions, and at present there is not a single place where people have been left without fuel. Yes, in some places people have to travel farther and take jerrycans, but there is no situation in which anyone has been forced to stop. Could there be disruptions in fuel supplies? I do not rule that out. Not because of strikes on gas stations, but because of the enemy’s systematic attacks on fuel infrastructure.

This is nothing new—the industry has been relentlessly targeted since 2022. First, nearly 100% of the "pre-war" supplies were cut off, and we built a new system through the southern and western borders. Yes, it is diversified and flexible and has withstood many trials. We transport fuel along extensive routes using all types of transport. This is an ideal system for a country at war. But that does not mean it is unshakable and bulletproof.

The enemy looks for weak points and finds them. It has long been no secret that the sea route has become highly problematic and, in some places, simply inaccessible. This is just one example," Ku­yun said.

Fuel market expert Leonid Kosianchuk said in a comment to UNN that there are currently no grounds for optimistic forecasts regarding the situation on the Ukrainian fuel market and that difficulties do indeed exist. They are related to the fact that our country currently receives almost 90% of its petroleum products from Europe.

"The situation there (on the European market—ed.) is very difficult. Especially considering that Saudi Aramco—a state-owned oil company—has announced that in October it will either suspend or restrict supplies to the European market," the expert explained.

According to Kosianchuk, ORLEN Lietuva could serve as an alternative to Saudi Aramco. It operates the only oil refinery in the Baltic countries—the Mažeikiai Refinery—as well as oil pipelines and a terminal in Būtingė. The company is one of the main suppliers of gasoline and diesel fuel in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Its capacities could cover certain shortages and prevent the crisis from deepening.

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So, how and in what should gasoline be stored safely?

The main principle is simple: gasoline should be stored in the minimum necessary quantity, in a suitable container, and in a place where overheating, sparks, and the accumulation of vapors are ruled out.

It is worth remembering the basic requirements:

store gasoline only in a container intended for fuel;

do not leave the jerrycan near a stove, boiler, water heater, heater, or any source of fire;

do not keep the reserve in living rooms, the hallway, the kitchen, or the basement;

choose a cool and well-ventilated place away from direct sunlight;

do not fill the container “to the brim”; leave a small amount of spare capacity;

regularly check the cap, seams, and the surface of the container for leaks and odors;

do not store gasoline for longer than necessary; replenish the supply in a timely manner;

keep fuel out of the reach of children and pets.

It is very important not to confuse temporary transportation with storage. Transporting a fuel can in the trunk is permissible as a short-term measure, but the trunk must not be used as a permanent storage location. In summer, the temperature there rises quickly; in winter, the container is exposed to frost, and sudden temperature fluctuations cause condensation and additional stress on the container.

Another rule is not to keep fuel "just in case" in questionable containers. Any plastic bottle, old household-chemical container, food-grade canister, unidentified metal container, or random barrel is a poor choice. For gasoline, what matters is not external similarity or volume, but material compatibility, airtightness, and the design of the cap.

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For storing gasoline during the cold season, polymer (plastic) fuel cans that meet the following standards are required:

the container must retain its shape well and not deform when pressed;

it must have the appropriate marking (the label “PETROL” or “GASOLINE”). Ideally, the marking should include the abbreviation HDPE — high-density polyethylene, which does not accumulate a static charge.

For storing gasoline during the warm season, both polymer and metal fuel cans are suitable.

Both types of fuel cans are suitable for storing diesel in both warm and cold seasons.

Important: in Ukraine, it is officially prohibited to fill fuel into glass fuel cans or food-grade plastic containers.

It is also worth monitoring the storage life of fuel supplies. For example, gasoline:

factory-produced gasoline (ethanol content — up to 5%) — up to one year;

gasoline from a mini-refinery — poorly suited for long-term storage; however, in an extreme emergency (for example, a blackout), store it for no longer than one month;

gasoline with a high ethanol content (more than 30%) — unsuitable for long-term storage.

Depending on the season, summer or frost-resistant (winter) diesel is sold. This is important to remember not only for proper storage but also for use, so as not to damage the engine. Diesel is easier to store than gasoline, but the temperature conditions specified in the documentation at the filling station must be observed.

Summer fuel may become jelly-like even in light frost, or sediment may appear in it. Most likely, such fuel will become unsuitable for use.

Frost-resistant diesel can be used during the warm season, but it is consumed much faster.

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Do not store fuel exposed to direct sunlight. Ideal conditions are a temperature of 15–20 degrees in a dark place.

Choosing the location accounts for half of the safety. Even a high-quality fuel can will not solve the problem if it is kept in the wrong place. The least suitable storage locations are an apartment, a storeroom inside a house, a basement, a boiler room, a stairwell, an enclosed workshop, and an ordinary garage without ventilation. An attached garage connected to the house by a door is particularly risky: odors and vapors can gradually penetrate indoors.

Gasoline should also not be stored near equipment that may produce a spark or heat up.

This includes compressors, chargers, welding equipment, electrical panels, pumps, heaters, and heating appliances. Storing fuel near supplies of paint, solvents, and other flammable substances is a separate problem: in that case, the risk becomes compounded.

The most sensible option is a separate, dry, shaded, and well-ventilated utility room where direct sunlight does not enter and where there are no sources of fire.

If storage at home is concerned, the location should be as isolated from the living area as possible and protected against the container being accidentally knocked over. The canister should stand securely, rather than balance on a shelf or lie on its side.

It is also important to take seasonality into account. Frost does not in itself make gasoline safe, while heat not only accelerates evaporation but also increases vapor pressure inside the container. Therefore, the ideal conditions are neither an extremely cold nor overheated place, but a dry and moderately cool area with a stable temperature.

How to choose the right container for storing fuel

When choosing a container, it is important to consider not only the material, but also the container’s intended purpose, the quality of the cap, ease of carrying, and the condition of the body.

A plastic canister is convenient to carry and is also suitable for a small volume; however, cheap plastic can deform, which may lead to unpleasant consequences. Such a canister is suitable for storing a small household reserve, provided that it is specifically intended for gasoline.

A metal canister withstands impacts better, is more resistant to external influences, and is suitable for harsher operating conditions, frequent transportation, and long-term use.

An aluminum canister is resistant to corrosion, but more expensive than a metal one. It is suitable for those who want a more durable and lightweight option.

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