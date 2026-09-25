Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded rises

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
05:35 AM • 8946 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideo
04:31 AM • 11072 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
12:55 AM • 21280 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 10654 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 28017 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
September 24, 06:59 PM • 22742 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
September 24, 05:19 PM • 24044 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
September 24, 04:39 PM • 24234 views
NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
September 24, 03:01 PM • 21336 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
September 24, 01:53 PM • 22602 views
Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.1m/s
78%
754mm
Popular news
There were 185 combat clashes at the front over the past day — the Pokrovsk direction was the hottestSeptember 24, 08:56 PM • 10015 views
Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense, energy, and joint defense industry projects with the U.S. ambassadorSeptember 24, 09:25 PM • 4620 views
Poland prepares citizens for air attacks - the Navy has published instructionsSeptember 24, 09:53 PM • 7364 views
The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPD01:22 AM • 7478 views
At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercises01:53 AM • 7258 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 39718 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 34168 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 37417 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 40743 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 50266 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 14158 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 14959 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 21426 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 18642 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 48874 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-104 Patriot
BFM TV

Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded rises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy was killed. The injured have been hospitalized.

Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded rises

The Russian attack on Kyiv, which continued into the morning of September 25, has claimed the life of a child, while the number of injured is increasing. UNN reports this, citing data from the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

"Three people are currently injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack on September 25. All the wounded have been hospitalized by medics. One injured person is in serious condition," Klitschko initially reported on social media.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later clarified the information.

Unfortunately, a 14-year-old boy was killed in the enemy strike

- the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Where the consequences of the Russian attack have been recorded

The consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv overnight on September 25 have been recorded in at least three districts — Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and Podilskyi.

In Pecherskyi District, a drone struck a high-rise building in the morning.

Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in Pechersk25.09.26, 08:35 • 8998 views

Consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv