Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded rises

The Russian attack on Kyiv, which continued into the morning of September 25, has claimed the life of a child, while the number of injured is increasing. UNN reports this, citing data from the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

"Three people are currently injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack on September 25. All the wounded have been hospitalized by medics. One injured person is in serious condition," Klitschko initially reported on social media.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later clarified the information.

Unfortunately, a 14-year-old boy was killed in the enemy strike - the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Where the consequences of the Russian attack have been recorded

The consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv overnight on September 25 have been recorded in at least three districts — Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and Podilskyi.

In Pecherskyi District, a drone struck a high-rise building in the morning.

Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in Pechersk

Consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service