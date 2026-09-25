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At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Twelve military personnel were killed in Kazakhstan during exercises in the Caspian Sea due to deteriorating weather conditions. Three were rescued, and the search for two others is ongoing.

At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercises

At least 12 servicemen were killed during exercises conducted by the naval forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. This is reported by the country's Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission on the coast of the Caspian Sea, but weather conditions sharply deteriorated.

According to preliminary information, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea. ... According to updated information, while carrying out a combat training mission, 17 people were swept out to sea due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions and strengthening winds; 12 of them died, and three were rescued. The search for two servicemen continues

- the statement says.

It is reported that rescue service forces and equipment were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"Units of the Naval Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, aviation and other relevant services are involved in the search-and-rescue operation," the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan added.

We remind you

In March, four U.S. servicemen went missing during exercises in Lithuania, near the city of Pabradė. It later became known that the servicemen had died.

Kazakhstan has introduced paid entry permits for Russians06.09.26, 07:15 • 11127 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Kazakhstan