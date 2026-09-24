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NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4326 views

NATO is strengthening intelligence sharing following a series of incidents likely linked to Russia. The Alliance considers a limited attack unlikely, but possible.

NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich Photo: REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

NATO is increasing intelligence sharing in response to a wave of acts of sabotage and other incidents likely linked to Russia, but the Alliance must maintain "calm and confidence" in its ability to counter any threat from Moscow. A senior NATO commander told Reuters on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The statement by U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich came after Denmark's military intelligence service warned that Russia would likely intensify its hybrid war against the West in the coming months (the term encompasses a range of attacks that do not reach the level of a full-scale military assault).

The Danish service also said there was a "low but growing risk" that Moscow could launch a limited military attack on one or more NATO countries bordering Russia.

"This is concerning," said Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, commenting on a series of incidents in recent weeks, including an attempted drone attack on Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport and a Russian vessel firing signal flares toward a Danish military helicopter.

NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against Alliance members – Whitaker considers the incident in Leipzig “particularly troubling”05.09.26, 18:54 • 8074 views

"But we must remain calm and confident that we, as an Alliance — the most powerful alliance in history — have the tools and mechanisms necessary to manage these risks," he added.

The publication notes that Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in hybrid warfare or sabotage operations in NATO countries, as well as any plans to stoke conflict.

In addition

Grynkewich gave Reuters a telephone interview on his way to the change-of-command ceremony at NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, where a British Army general is taking over the post from a U.S. Navy vice admiral.

Responding to a question about the risk of a limited Russian attack on NATO territory, Grynkewich emphasized the Alliance's readiness for such a scenario, noting that such a development was "unlikely, but cannot be ruled out."

Grynkewich rejected the suggestion that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might see an opportunity to strike NATO because the United States had depleted a significant portion of its global stocks of long-range precision missiles during the war with Iran (according to people familiar with the data). "Absolutely not. He had better not try to do that while I am in command here," he said, adding that NATO has every capability to defend every inch of its territory.

"If we move beyond the current phase and see new threats emerge, I am confident that I already have the necessary authority to take measures to deter any aggression against the Alliance."

What else is worth knowing

The transfer of command in Norfolk to a European officer is part of a broader reorganization that meets the requirements of U.S. President Donald Trump: European countries must take on more responsibility for their own security. A European officer will also lead NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Naples.

NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Norfolk is responsible for operations in the Arctic and Northern Europe, as well as for protecting transatlantic supply routes.

Seeking to reassure European allies concerned about a review of the U.S. military presence on the continent, Grynkewich said Washington would continue to provide NATO with "critically important but more limited resources and capabilities" as Europeans assume a greater role.

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He noted that regarding the number of U.S. troops that will remain in Europe and "which specific forces may be redeployed," "there is no predetermined decision." Currently, about 80,000 U.S. service members are stationed on the continent.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from NATO — an organization dominated by the United States since its founding in 1949 — accusing Europeans of benefiting from security without making an adequate contribution.

Antonina Tumanova

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