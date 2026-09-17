The US wants to establish an army base in Poland — Trump announces significant progress

US President Donald Trump announced that "progress" had been made in talks with Warsaw on establishing a US military base in Poland, UNN reports.

"Thanks to the decisive leadership of my friend, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, significant progress has been made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland. If this happens, its location will be announced soon. This will be a historic step for our great American-Polish alliance," Trump wrote on his social network.

Two explosions were heard in Poland; the fire service is determining the circumstances

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia carried out a strike on a gas station "very close to the Polish border, near Dorohusk."