The US wants to establish an army base in Poland — Trump announces significant progress
Kyiv • UNN
Trump reported significant progress in negotiations with Poland regarding the US base. Its location may be announced soon.
US President Donald Trump announced that "progress" had been made in talks with Warsaw on establishing a US military base in Poland, UNN reports.
"Thanks to the decisive leadership of my friend, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, significant progress has been made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland. If this happens, its location will be announced soon. This will be a historic step for our great American-Polish alliance," Trump wrote on his social network.
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