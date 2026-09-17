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Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Russia likely struck a gas station in western Ukraine – just four kilometers from the border. Poland scrambled its aircraft.

Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that russia had struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border, near Dorohusk," reports UNN, citing Onet.

"I received new information: the Russian attack on western Ukraine has ended. Once again, a target was hit — probably a gas station — very close to the Polish border, near Dorohusk. There was a powerful explosion. Our aircraft were deployed into the air. It is September 17 — an important day, especially from a security perspective," Tusk said.

Details

At 12:46 p.m., the military announced the completion of Polish air operations launched in response to the threat of a Russian airstrike on facilities in western Ukraine. The warning from Poland’s Government Centre for Security  (RCB) was cancelled at 12:48 p.m.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on TVN24 that a jet-powered drone had fallen or been destroyed four kilometres from the Polish border on Ukrainian territory. The prime minister’s words indicate that the explosion occurred near the "Yahodyn" border crossing (Ukraine).

Two explosions were heard in Poland; the fire service is determining the circumstances17.09.26, 13:32 • 2140 views

Antonina Tumanova

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