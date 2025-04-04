Polish Armed Forces

Russia launched over 260 missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. In response, Poland has activated its military aviation and air defense systems.
A Russian Su-24MR military aircraft penetrated 6. 5 km into Polish airspace over the Gulf of Gdansk. The incident lasted 72 seconds and was caused by a navigation system malfunction.
Polish air defense and radar systems returned to normal operation after the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. No violations of Polish airspace were recorded.
Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh said that the number of Ukrainians willing to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was too small. It was planned to create a unit of several thousand people, but there were not enough people willing to join.
On August 1, Poland launches Operations SAFE PODLASIE and EASTERN ZORZA on its eastern border. The goal is to counter illegal migration from Belarus and strengthen air defense in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
On August 1, Poland launches Operation EASTERN AURORA to strengthen air defense on its eastern borders. The goal is to protect against illegal violations of airspace, especially by drones and other UAVs.