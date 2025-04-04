$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3918 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195852 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212241 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243384 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254709 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russian killers will stop when we stop them: Sibiga on the night mass attack

Russia launched over 260 missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. In response, Poland has activated its military aviation and air defense systems.

War • March 7, 02:14 PM • 15599 views

Poland has raised its military aviation due to the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated military aviation in response to the massive strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine. Fighter jets, air defense systems, and radar reconnaissance have been put on alert.

News of the World • March 7, 04:31 AM • 102090 views

Poland has raised its military aviation due to russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The Polish Operational Command has activated its military aviation due to russian strikes on targets in western Ukraine. Air defense and radar intelligence systems have been put on alert to ensure the security of the adjacent territories.

News of the World • February 25, 04:28 AM • 33178 views

Russian military aircraft Su-24 violated Polish airspace

A Russian Su-24MR military aircraft penetrated 6. 5 km into Polish airspace over the Gulf of Gdansk. The incident lasted 72 seconds and was caused by a navigation system malfunction.

News of the World • February 11, 08:18 PM • 82703 views

Poland scrambles military aircraft due to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland has announced the activation of military aviation. The reason was a massive enemy attack on the territory of Ukraine.

News of the World • February 11, 05:24 AM • 49684 views

Poland takes to the skies due to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The Polish military has launched combat aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive missile attacks on Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The measures are aimed at protecting the border areas.

War • January 15, 05:41 AM • 119921 views

Poland takes air force into the air due to missile attack on Ukraine

The Polish Air Force has activated combat aircraft and air defense systems due to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine. The measures are aimed at protecting the territories adjacent to Ukraine.

War • December 25, 05:17 AM • 35508 views

Poland has raised its military aviation due to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has put aviation and air defense on full alert due to Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine. All available forces and means are being used to protect the airspace.

War • December 13, 06:17 AM • 19280 views

Polish Air Defense Forces Return to Normal Operation

Polish air defense and radar systems returned to normal operation after the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. No violations of Polish airspace were recorded.

Politics • November 21, 11:45 AM • 15720 views

Poland has raised its military aviation due to russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The Polish and allied air forces have raised their aircraft due to another russian attack on facilities in Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has brought all forces and means to the highest state of readiness.

News of the World • November 21, 05:50 AM • 16998 views

Polish Defense Minister on the Ukrainian Legion: not many willing to join

Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh said that the number of Ukrainians willing to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was too small. It was planned to create a unit of several thousand people, but there were not enough people willing to join.

Politics • October 2, 12:54 PM • 14343 views

Poland's military will start exercises on the country's eastern border the next day

On August 1, Poland launches Operations SAFE PODLASIE and EASTERN ZORZA on its eastern border. The goal is to counter illegal migration from Belarus and strengthen air defense in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Politics • July 31, 05:49 PM • 32830 views

Poland launches Operation EASTERN AURORA to strengthen air defense

On August 1, Poland launches Operation EASTERN AURORA to strengthen air defense on its eastern borders. The goal is to protect against illegal violations of airspace, especially by drones and other UAVs.

War • July 25, 02:17 AM • 115379 views