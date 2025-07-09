Poland scrambled aircraft into the sky amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland has put its air defense forces and aviation on full combat alert due to massive Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X (Twitter).

Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets on the territory of Ukraine, operations of Polish and allied aviation have begun in our airspace. - the message states.

According to official information, all available forces and means at the disposal of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces were engaged.

It is noted that duty pairs of fighters have been scrambled, and ground air defense systems and radar reconnaissance have been put on the highest alert.

The agency reported that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring the security of territories bordering areas of increased threat.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces continues to monitor the situation, and subordinate forces remain ready for immediate response.

Recall

On the night of July 9, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31Ks.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

