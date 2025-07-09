Poland scrambled aircraft into the sky amid Russian attack on Ukraine

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
04:00 AM • 16546 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
July 8, 05:10 PM • 51420 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 78465 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103421 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129898 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 76906 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 59686 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 61011 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56803 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46608 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
68%
743mm
Popular news
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recordedJuly 8, 08:09 PM • 16685 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 12632 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 21592 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K12:13 AM • 13820 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out03:42 AM • 26241 views
Publications
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 16547 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103421 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 92990 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129898 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 223349 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 170824 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 357447 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 192572 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 306022 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 325301 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Poland scrambled aircraft into the sky amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 505 views

Poland has put its air defense forces and aviation on full combat alert in response to massive Russian strikes on Ukraine. All available assets, including fighter jets and ground-based air defense systems, have been deployed to ensure the security of border territories.

Poland scrambled aircraft into the sky amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland has put its air defense forces and aviation on full combat alert due to massive Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X (Twitter).

Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets on the territory of Ukraine, operations of Polish and allied aviation have begun in our airspace.

- the message states.

According to official information, all available forces and means at the disposal of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces were engaged.

It is noted that duty pairs of fighters have been scrambled, and ground air defense systems and radar reconnaissance have been put on the highest alert.

The agency reported that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring the security of territories bordering areas of increased threat.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces continues to monitor the situation, and subordinate forces remain ready for immediate response.

Recall

On the night of July 9, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31Ks.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out09.07.25, 05:42 • 20982 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Polish Armed Forces
MiG-31
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9