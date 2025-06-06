Poland отказалась from purchasing 32 Black Hawk helicopters

The Armament Agency of the Polish Army has cancelled the tender for the purchase of 32 multi-role S-70i Black Hawk helicopters manufactured by PZL Mielec. This was reported by UNN referring to Onet.pl.

Details

The termination of the tender was caused by a review of the priorities for the supply of weapons to the Polish Armed Forces, writes Onet.pl.

We must implement those tasks that have the highest priorities – explained the agency's spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Grzegorz Polak.

The military explained that the purchase is carried out on the basis of Centralized Plans formed by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and the changes are the result of the formation of new strategic priorities and ensuring a balance between needs and resources.

Additionally

According to information from a financial expert from PZL Mielec, the country's government has recently repeatedly rolled back or changed military purchases, including helicopters, in view of costs and the state's defense strategy.

Recall

Poland has been trying to modernize its fleet of military helicopters over the past decade. Previously concluded agreements for the purchase of French Caracal were cancelled in 2015, but this time Black Hawk was rejected before the contract was signed.

