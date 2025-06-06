Poland отказалась from purchasing 32 Black Hawk helicopters

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12774 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34542 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36683 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 100127 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149413 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111178 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98741 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91054 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66382 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 28865 views

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 8056 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 9856 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35508 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 15225 views
Publications

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 4230 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 12778 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 34551 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 107416 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 193505 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Denis Shmyhal

Serhiy Marchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Ternopil

Moldova

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35793 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 126794 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 90570 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 132875 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 356959 views
Actual

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Washington Post

Mi-8

Mi-24

Poland отказалась from purchasing 32 Black Hawk helicopters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Poland отказалась from purchasing 32 multi-purpose S‑70i Black Hawk helicopters due to a change in priorities in the supply of weapons. Previously, the country had already canceled the agreement to purchase French Caracal.

Poland отказалась from purchasing 32 Black Hawk helicopters

The Armament Agency of the Polish Army has cancelled the tender for the purchase of 32 multi-role S-70i Black Hawk helicopters manufactured by PZL Mielec. This was reported by UNN referring to Onet.pl.

Details

The termination of the tender was caused by a review of the priorities for the supply of weapons to the Polish Armed Forces, writes Onet.pl.

We must implement those tasks that have the highest priorities

– explained the agency's spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Grzegorz Polak.

The military explained that the purchase is carried out on the basis of Centralized Plans formed by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and the changes are the result of the formation of new strategic priorities and ensuring a balance between needs and resources.

Additionally

According to information from a financial expert from PZL Mielec, the country's government has recently repeatedly rolled back or changed military purchases, including helicopters, in view of costs and the state's defense strategy.

Recall

Poland has been trying to modernize its fleet of military helicopters over the past decade. Previously concluded agreements for the purchase of French Caracal were cancelled in 2015, but this time Black Hawk was rejected before the contract was signed.

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world03.06.25, 14:55 • 258538 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Polish Armed Forces
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9