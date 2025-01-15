Poland takes to the skies due to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

In the morning, on January 15, Russia massively fired at Ukraine with cruise missiles and bombs. In this regard, Poland has raised combat aircraft. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland in the social network X, UNN reports.

Attention, in connection with the attack of the Russian Federation, which strikes at facilities located, in particular, in western Ukraine, military aviation has begun operating in our airspace - the statement said.

It was clarified that in accordance with current procedures, the Operational Command has deployed all available forces and means at its disposal and has launched a pair of fighter jets. In addition, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance assets are on high alert.

The command clarified that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the territories bordering the threatened areas.

The operational command of the Strategic Missile Forces monitors the current situation, and the subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response - The military added.

Recall

On the morning of January 15, an air alert was announced in the regions of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Before that, a group of Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Russian Olenya air base.