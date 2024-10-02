Polish Defense Minister on the Ukrainian Legion: not many willing to join

The number of people who had to register from the Ukrainian side in the “Ukrainian Legion” in Poland is too small. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of National Defense Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh in the program “Tlit” Wirtualna Polska, reports UNN.

Kosyniak-Kamysh recalled that in July, Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed an agreement with President Volodymyr Zielenski according to which a “legion” was to be created from Ukrainians living in Poland. Those willing were to be trained and armed. The Polish army was to be responsible for trainingand Kiev for recruitment.

We were preparing for it...But the number of people who had to register from the Ukrainian side is too small - Kosiniak-Kamysh stated.

He recalled that the Ukrainian side said that a unit consisting of even “several thousand” Ukrainians could be set up in Poland.

“There aren't a lot of people willing,” Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

Supplement

Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna noted that the Ukrainian Legion, which had been talked about earlier, is “only on paper so far”.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Umerov called on all Ukrainians who are in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion, noting that each step brings Ukraine closer to victory in the struggle for freedom and independence.