Israel eliminated 14 Iranian nuclear scientists: list of those killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

As a result of Israeli attacks, 14 Iranian nuclear scientists were eliminated. Among them were key experts who worked on Iran's nuclear program.

Israel eliminated 14 Iranian nuclear scientists: list of those killed

As a result of Israeli attacks, at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists were killed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces named 9 scientists who worked on Iran's nuclear program and died as a result of Israeli attacks. Among them are the following specialists:

  • Fereydoun Abbasi - expert in nuclear engineering;
    • Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi - expert in physics;
      • Akbar Motalebi Zade - expert in chemical engineering;
        • Said Barji - expert in materials science;
          • Amir Hassan Fakhahi - expert in physics;
            • Abd al-Hamid Minoushehr - expert in reactor physics;
              • Mansour Asgari - expert in physics;
                • Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari Daryani - expert in nuclear engineering;
                  • Ali Bahuei Katirimi - expert in mechanics.

                    According to the IDF press service, all the scientists who died had many years of combined experience in the development of nuclear weapons, and were also important sources of knowledge in Iran's nuclear program. They also added that these scientists were the successors of Mohsen Fakhrizade, who is called the "father of the Iranian nuclear project." He died in 2020.

                    Let us remind you

                    On the night of Friday, June 13, Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Then the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, died.

                    Tehran was quick to respond and used Emad, Kadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles against Israel.

                    Already on June 15, Israel struck a fuel depot in Tehran and facilities of Iran's nuclear program.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

