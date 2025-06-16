Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv against the background of an attack by "Shahed" strike drones. Air defense forces are working. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

Air defense forces are working in the capital. UAVs are entering the city from different directions - Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Later, he added that air defense forces are working on the left bank and advised residents to stay in shelters.

Zelenskyy: Russia is planning further attacks against energy, including nuclear generation