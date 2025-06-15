Iran's attack on Israel: five Ukrainians killed, including children

As a result of the Iranian attack on Israel on June 14, five Ukrainian citizens, including three children, died. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, on June 14, as a result of a massive missile attack by Iran against Israel and a missile hitting a residential building in Bat Yam, five Ukrainian citizens, including three minor children, died. The identities of the dead are currently being established. Ukrainian diplomats and consuls are in close contact with the Israeli police and other services to identify and organize the repatriation of the bodies of the dead – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Let's remind

On the night of June 15, Iran launched a missile strike on Israel. As a result, there are dead, more than 200 were injured, and more than people are considered missing.

Before that, UNN reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Then the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, died.

We also reported that the Israel Defense Forces eliminated at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists.