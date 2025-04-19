In Poland, a woman became an F-16 fighter pilot for the first time

$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 51328 views

April 18, 01:41 PM • 72806 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 75558 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 80619 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 115293 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 94434 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 163775 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54240 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142337 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86309 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine

April 18, 10:37 PM • 9048 views

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

April 18, 11:03 PM • 11414 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

April 18, 11:19 PM • 11430 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

03:22 AM • 10864 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

04:13 AM • 7132 views
Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 6326 views

April 18, 05:00 PM • 51328 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 95368 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 150347 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 20427 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 22979 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 24671 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 58584 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71045 views
In Poland, a woman became an F-16 fighter pilot for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

In Poland, a female officer became an F-16 aircraft pilot for the first time, having undergone training in the USA and serving at the 32nd Base. Another female pilot is currently undergoing training at the 31st Base.

In Poland, a woman became an F-16 fighter pilot for the first time

For the first time in Poland's history, a female officer has become an F-16 pilot. Another female pilot is currently undergoing training. This was announced by Poland's Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on the X social network, reports UNN.

Details

"Important news for our Air Force and all Polish Armed Forces - the first woman has become an F-16 aircraft pilot. The female officer serves at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask. She underwent training in the USA and can now pilot our fighters. Congratulations. Another female pilot is undergoing training at the 31st Base in Krzesiny," wrote Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Polish President Duda wants access to the French nuclear shield18.04.25, 10:55 • 4596 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Andrzej Duda
Polish Armed Forces
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
France
United States
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland
