In Poland, a woman became an F-16 fighter pilot for the first time

For the first time in Poland's history, a female officer has become an F-16 pilot. Another female pilot is currently undergoing training. This was announced by Poland's Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on the X social network, reports UNN.

Details

"Important news for our Air Force and all Polish Armed Forces - the first woman has become an F-16 aircraft pilot. The female officer serves at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask. She underwent training in the USA and can now pilot our fighters. Congratulations. Another female pilot is undergoing training at the 31st Base in Krzesiny," wrote Kosiniak-Kamysz.

