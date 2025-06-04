"Ramstein" format meeting has started: Zelenskyy joined online

The 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) has started in Brussels, reports UNN.

Details

The meeting was opened by the Ministers of Defense of Great Britain and Germany, John Healey and Boris Pistorius, respectively.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is participating in the meeting online. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov is also participating in the meeting.

Addition

For the first time since the US created the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the format of "Ramstein") three years ago to coordinate military aid to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon - Pete Hegseth - will not be present at the meeting of more than 50 other defense leaders.