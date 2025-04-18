Polish President Duda wants access to the French nuclear shield

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10330 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40165 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42681 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76866 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30879 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86171 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68653 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153127 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88817 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51643 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76880 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86178 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153131 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107428 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14509 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15297 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29840 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28690 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40889 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Polish President Duda wants access to the French nuclear shield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3902 views

Andrzej Duda stated that Poland should seek protection from the Russian threat through French nuclear deterrence. He continues to call for access to American nuclear weapons.

Polish President Duda wants access to the French nuclear shield

Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country should seek protection from a potential Russian threat through French nuclear deterrence, while continuing to call for access to US nuclear weapons, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I think we can make both decisions," the Polish president told Bloomberg in an interview in Warsaw. "These two ideas are neither contradictory nor mutually exclusive."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament in March that Poland could seek access to nuclear weapons and said he was in "serious talks" about French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to use Paris' nuclear potential to defend European allies.

The nuclear ambition, as stated, complements Warsaw's already ambitious rearmament program, triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago. With 4.7% of economic output, Poland is the NATO leader in defense spending. Warsaw has also secured EU financial support to strengthen its border with Russia's ally Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the newspaper writes.

But Duda's attempts to lobby the previous US administration to include Warsaw in its nuclear sharing program, as stated, have yielded no results.

Speaking less than four months before leaving office, Duda defended his efforts, saying NATO's role is to counter "Russia's aggressive behavior." In 2023, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had deployed some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which frightened members of the alliance's eastern flank.

"How does NATO intend to react to this? My answer is very simple," Duda said. "We propose that you extend nuclear sharing to our territory as well."

Meanwhile, Poland's approval of Macron's proposal may face a number of obstacles, as France's nuclear shield is independent of NATO's security guarantees, which extend to Poland, the newspaper writes. Warsaw has also pledged not to acquire nuclear weapons as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Paris and Warsaw are currently finalizing a bilateral treaty that will cover defense, nuclear energy and scientific cooperation, among other issues, according to a message from the French president on X last week after a phone call with Tusk.

American troops

Duda, who has forged close ties with Trump and had a brief meeting with him in Washington in February, also said that "there is no reason to argue that the size of the American army in Poland will decrease."

"Quite the opposite," he said. Duda said his perception of meetings with Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is that the US military presence "in Poland, primarily in Poland, on the eastern flank, is more likely to be strengthened."

In recent years, Warsaw has sought to increase its geopolitical influence. Duda has been a staunch supporter of the so-called Three Seas Initiative, or simply the Trimorye, created ten years ago to establish cooperation between the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, build infrastructure and bring their economies closer together.

The forum, which covers 13 countries located between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, can play an important role in supporting Ukraine, the Polish president said. He will host leaders at a summit in Warsaw on April 28-29, which will be attended by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Belarus
Pete Hegseth
Andrzej Duda
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Warsaw
France
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15