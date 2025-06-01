Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Drapaty, has submitted his resignation. The reason for this decision was the death of 12 servicemen at the 239th training ground. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I have decided to submit my resignation from the position of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the death of our soldiers. As a commander, I was unable to fully ensure the implementation of my orders. I didn't push hard enough, didn't convince, didn't change the attitude towards the person in the ranks. This is my responsibility - the post reads.

He emphasized that the behavior of the soldiers matters, but the main responsibility always lies with the command.

Cover-up and impunity are poison for the army. I tried to eradicate it from the Land Forces. But if tragedies repeat themselves, it means my efforts were not enough - he added.

Drapaty said that most of the dead were young soldiers from the training battalion who were in shelters. There are also wounded. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the dead and injured.

I have initiated an investigation into all the circumstances of the tragedy: the actions of the commanders, the condition of the shelters, the effectiveness of the warning systems. All victims are being provided with assistance. But no investigation will bring back those we have lost - the post reads.

Reminder

Earlier, the press service of the Land Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Land Forces. 12 soldiers were killed, more than 60 were injured, and an investigation is underway.

Later, the spokesman of the Land Forces, Vitaliy Sarantsev, confirmed to UNN information about the enemy's strike.