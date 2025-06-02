50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

American rapper 50 Cent has announced his intention to discuss with Donald Trump the possibility of pardoning music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is at the center of a high-profile scandal.

This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, published his comment on social networks against the background of recent accusations against the rapper "Diddy", including the publication of a video showing the producer beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel.

The rapper noted that this video makes it impossible to defend Diddy, however, despite this, he mentioned that US President Donald Trump had previously used his right to pardon.

Trump stated that if Diddy is convicted, and if he believes that Diddy has been "mistreated", he may consider a possible pardon – writes TMZ.

50 Cent also added that he intends to personally talk to Donald Trump, saying that he has already helped other artists in difficult situations.

Additionally

Diddy (Sean John Combs) has not been detained, but is under close scrutiny by law enforcement after searches of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The case is being investigated on suspicion of human trafficking and violence.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transporting people for prostitution and one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering... and is now on trial in Manhattan - reports TMZ.

In conclusion

As UNN reported, US President Donald Trump said he would "consider the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of racketeering, human trafficking and sexual assault, before considering a pardon.

