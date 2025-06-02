50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17737 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50235 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90349 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152329 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175258 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107547 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226349 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174063 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122761 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.8m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

June 1, 10:37 PM • 18322 views

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

June 1, 11:38 PM • 60199 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 61089 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

02:37 AM • 43901 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 92957 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226406 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 279610 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 293751 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 299696 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 397161 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 5018 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 94344 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174063 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 118714 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 150201 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4606 views

Rapper 50 Cent plans to discuss with Trump the possibility of pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of human trafficking and violence. Trump has already stated that he will consider the facts of the case.

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

American rapper 50 Cent has announced his intention to discuss with Donald Trump the possibility of pardoning music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is at the center of a high-profile scandal.

This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, published his comment on social networks against the background of recent accusations against the rapper "Diddy", including the publication of a video showing the producer beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel.

The rapper noted that this video makes it impossible to defend Diddy, however, despite this, he mentioned that US President Donald Trump had previously used his right to pardon.

Trump stated that if Diddy is convicted, and if he believes that Diddy has been "mistreated", he may consider a possible pardon

– writes TMZ.

50 Cent also added that he intends to personally talk to Donald Trump, saying that he has already helped other artists in difficult situations.

Additionally

Diddy (Sean John Combs) has not been detained, but is under close scrutiny by law enforcement after searches of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The case is being investigated on suspicion of human trafficking and violence.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transporting people for prostitution and one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering... and is now on trial in Manhattan

- reports TMZ.

In conclusion

As UNN reported, US President Donald Trump said he would "consider the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of racketeering, human trafficking and sexual assault, before considering a pardon. 

Rapper Diddy Allowed to Watch Knicks Game in Jail 17.05.25, 13:29 • 4728 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Manhattan
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9