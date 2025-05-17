Rapper Diddy Allowed to Watch Knicks Game in Jail
Kyiv • UNN
Scandalous rapper Diddy was allowed to watch the Knicks game in MDC Brooklyn jail. He was granted access to a television with basic cable after court proceedings.
Scandalous American rapper Diddy, whose real name is Sean John Combs, was allowed to watch the NBA play-off game of the New York Knicks basketball team in prison, TMZ reports, UNN writes.
Details
"If Diddy needs a few hours to distract himself from the ongoing criminal proceedings," he was allowed to watch the decisive Knicks playoff game on Friday night, TMZ Sports learned.
A U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons representative said Diddy was allowed access to a TV with basic cable after returning to MDC Brooklyn after Friday's court proceedings.
It is noted that he is known to have been a Knicks fan while at large. In fact, Diddy was spotted back in March 2017 watching a Knicks game against the Nets with Cassie Ventura, who spent the week testifying against him, the publication writes.
Diddy, as indicated, was also occasionally spotted at Madison Square Garden, where he socialized with avid Knicks fans Ben Stiller and Spike Lee.
Addition
It is about the New York Knicks playoff match against the Boston Celtics. And according to its results, as NYT writes, the New York Knicks won a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA for the first time since 2000, defeating the Boston Celtics in the 6th game with a score of 119:81.