Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2760 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11882 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16663 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16706 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31528 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41689 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26169 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27810 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152497 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164049 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Publications

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 864 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10863 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16711 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31532 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41692 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Boris Pistorius

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

Kyiv

Black Sea

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2592 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19869 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19949 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116807 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109390 views
Actual

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Millions of tons of electronic waste are generated worldwide every year, most of which is not recycled. The situation in Ukraine is worsened by the "gray" market, which blocks the creation of a transparent e-waste disposal system.

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

Every year, the planet generates millions of tons of electronic waste, of which only a fifth is recycled. The rest remains in landfills with valuable metals worth billions of dollars. According to forecasts, the volume of e-waste will reach 82 million tons by 2030. Ukraine is no exception: despite the political will for reforms and the activity of environmentally conscious businesses, the level of recycling here remains extremely low. The situation is complicated by the "gray" market, which blocks a transparent disposal system and deepens the environmental crisis, writes UNN.

The world is drowning in electronic waste: plus 2.6 million tons and minus 91 billion dollars annually

Have you ever wondered where your old appliances and gadgets go after they are no longer in use? According to data from The Global E-waste Monitor 2024, as of 2022, a record 62 million tons of electronic waste was generated in the world − an average of 7.8 kg per person. This is 82% more than in 2010. Given the annual growth of 2.6 million tons, experts predict that in 2024 the volume of e-waste exceeded 67 million tons, and will reach 82 million by 2030.

In 2022, only 22.3% of e-waste was recycled − 14 million tons out of 62. At the same time, the total volume of e-waste contained: 31 million tons of metals, 17 million tons of plastic and 14 million tons of other materials. The total value of recycled materials could have reached 91 billion dollars, of which 19 billion is copper, 16 billion is iron, and 15 billion is gold. However, most of these resources are lost because they were not properly collected or recycled.

"The Global E-waste Monitor report shows that we lose US$91 billion worth of valuable metals every year due to insufficient recycling of electronic waste. We must take advantage of the economic and environmental benefits of proper e-waste management, otherwise the digital ambitions of future generations will be seriously threatened," − said Vanessa Gray, Head of the Environment and Emergency Telecommunications Division of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (ITU).

Ukraine at a crossroads: e-waste as a challenge and an opportunity

According to estimates of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Ukraine, 300–350 thousand tons of electronic waste are generated in Ukraine every year, but the level of their processing remains extremely low.

Our state does not summarize current statistics, but data from scientists from 2019 indicate an average level of e-waste collection in the CIS countries (including Ukraine) at only ≈ 3.2%. For comparison: in Europe, this figure is 42.8%, in Asia it is much lower, despite the fact that about 50% of global e-waste is generated there, and in Africa it is less than 1%.

The electronic waste management system in Ukraine has potential, but faces numerous challenges. Experts call the political will for reforms, the presence of environmentally conscious and responsible businesses and public initiatives, as well as strategic documents and plans, as strengths. Ukraine has a favorable location, stakeholders and a certain infrastructure base. At the same time, the system suffers from the lack of full-fledged legislation, ineffective control, the lack of mechanisms for extended producer responsibility, low public awareness, weak infrastructure and a "gray" market. Despite this, the growing global demand for e-waste recycling, potential investment attractiveness and the possibility of creating new jobs open up opportunities for development.

"Gray" market: an obstacle to reforms and a threat to the environment

A separate challenge for Ukraine is the "gray" electronics market. The spread of illegally imported or uncontrolled electronic devices leads to serious systemic problems. Such equipment, as a rule, does not have an official guarantee, is not included in national accounting systems and is not accompanied by obligations for disposal after the end of its service life.

As a result, a significant part of used equipment ends up in spontaneous landfills or is dismantled in dangerous conditions, which harms the environment and human health. In addition, "gray" electronics reduces the economic feasibility of implementing official recycling systems, because its volumes are difficult to take into account when planning collection and disposal infrastructure.

Experts also emphasize that proper disposal and recycling of electronic waste helps reduce the risks associated with the "gray" market, including the sale of fakes and unauthorized reuse.

Proper waste management and recycling can reduce the risk of sales on the "gray" market, the appearance of fakes and unauthorized reuse 

– say in the Boston Consulting Group.

Let us remind you 

The problem of the "gray" market of equipment in Ukraine has been relevant for a long time. Such networks as "Yabko", Yabluka and Stylus, as well as a number of other smaller players regularly attract the attention of law enforcement and regulatory authorities. In general, the practice of trading in counterfeit equipment has been going on for more than a decade. 

In recent years, negative trends have only deepened. According to some data, more than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine daily.

Furthermore, most of this equipment is sold in retail outlets without complying with cash settlement rules and without paying the appropriate taxes. 

Thus, in October 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Financial and Tax Policy discussed ways to bring the electronics market out of the shadows. The meeting was attended by representatives of TM "Yabko" – Mykola Kahnych and Vitaliy Turkovets. They stated the need for a "roadmap" to comply with the rules and complained about the lack of cooperation with the official Apple distributor in Ukraine – ASBIS-Ukraine LLC. At the same time, they actually admitted that they worked with violations – in particular, they sold illegally imported equipment and evaded taxes.

At the end of March 2025, the State Tax Service of Ukraine reported on the exposure of schemes to evade VAT for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks. According to the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, in particular, the use of the "business fragmentation" scheme was revealed.

Lawyers explain that similar companies often register employees as sole proprietors in order to avoid paying social contributions and taxes. Formally, this is presented as cooperation with independent contractors, but in fact, employees perform full-time functions. Abuses may be indicated by such signs as regular fixed payments, monotonous meaningless contracts, the absence of documentary evidence of "consulting services", as well as cases when the same person is simultaneously a sole proprietor and an employee of the same company.

These examples illustrate the scale of the problem: as long as the market is saturated with uncertified equipment without guarantees, control and obligations for its disposal, the creation of a transparent electronic waste management system remains under threat.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPublications
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Brent
$62.62
Bitcoin
$105,699.90
S&P 500
$5,898.50
Tesla
$355.59
Газ TTF
$34.51
Золото
$3,328.80
Ethereum
$2,612.06