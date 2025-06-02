Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase, located in the Irkutsk region of Russia, after the attack on it by Ukrainian drones on June 1, have been posted online. The photos show damage to at least four combat aircraft. This was reported by UNN with reference to OSINT researcher Chris Biggers on social network X.

Details

The photos shared by Chris Biggers show the results of the attack on the airbase. Damage to at least four aircraft is clearly visible.

Today, Ukrainian intelligence launched 117 strike drones from trucks stationed near Russian airbases. I commissioned data collection this morning via @umbraspace and my first images began processing. What a wonderful success in a job well done - wrote the expert.

The special operation "Cobweb", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, was prepared for more than a year and a half. More than 40 aircraft were disabled and destroyed, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.