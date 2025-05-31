Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Secrets of the past, unexpected twists of fate, the struggle between good and evil - all this and much more awaits viewers on the big screen this summer. UNN offers a selection of film premieres worth watching.

Ballerina

Eva, an assassin who was raised in the traditions of the "Russian Roma" organization, is looking for a way to avenge the murder of her father. She will have to face dangerous killers and hidden secrets of her past. Later, she will meet the famous mercenary John Wick.

Genre: Action;

Country: USA;

Director: Len Wiseman;

Actors: Ana De Armas, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves;

In Ukrainian прокаті з 04.06.2025.

28 Years Later

Almost three decades have passed since the leak of a dangerous virus from a biolaboratory. And still, in harsh quarantine conditions, people still live among the zombified. A small group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, but very protected, dam. One of the island's inhabitants goes on an expedition, but encounters things more shocking than the zombified.

Genre: Horror;

Country: USA;

Director: Danny Boyle;

Actors: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes;

In Ukrainian прокаті з 19.06.2025.

Superman (Superman: Legacy)

To blend into earthly society as an ordinary journalist Clark Kent, Superman will have to abandon his Kryptonian heritage. Being the embodiment of honesty, justice and humanity, he finds himself in a world that, in his opinion, is old-fashioned.

Genre: Action, Adventure;

Country: USA;

Director: James Gunn;

Actors: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced;

In Ukrainian прокаті з 10.07.2025.

Fantastic Four: First Steps

In an alternate universe inspired by the retro-futuristic aesthetics of the 60s. The Fantastic Four is forced to protect their planet from the sinister cosmic deity "Galactus" and the mysterious Herald and Silver Surfer

Genre: Action, Adventure;

Country: USA;

Director: Matt Shakman;

Actors: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn;

In Ukrainian прокаті з 24.07.2025.

Nobody 2

Hutch Mansell, a former hitman, is drawn back into brutal affairs after an attack on his home. To restore peace and comfort to the family, they go on vacation to the places of his youth, but there Hutch is awaited by ominous news.

Genre: Action, Crime;

Country: USA;

Director: Timo Tjahjanto;

Actors: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone;