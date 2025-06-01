A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation, details

The special operation "Web", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, was prepared for more than a year and a half. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The operation was personally controlled by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And Vasyl Malyuk and the staff of the Service implemented the idea.

According to our sources, this operation was extremely difficult from a logistical point of view. The SBU first transferred fpv drones to Russia, and then mobile wooden houses. Later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, which were already placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were opened remotely, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers.

UNN publishes unique photos showing how exactly the drones were prepared for the attack on military airfields.

Sources in the SBU emphasize that the people who participated in this historical special operation have been in Ukraine for a long time. Therefore, if the Putin regime demonstratively detains someone, it will be another staging for the domestic audience.

