The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an operation on four Russian airfields on Sunday, June 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

Details

According to our sources, planes are currently burning at the airfields "belaya", "dyagilevo", "olenya" and "ivanovo".

Thanks to the head of the SBU Malyuk, the Russian Federation now understands the true meaning of the word "demilitarization" - stated in the Security Service.

Let us remind you

In Russia, strategic aviation airfields massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pavutyna". According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

Prior to that, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that there are signs that Russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine using strategic aviation in the future.