Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

In russia, strategic aviation is massively burning as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pavutina". UNN reports this with reference to sources in the SBU.

Details

Enemy strategic bombers are massively burning in russia - this is the result of a special operation by the SBU - the message says.

"Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bomber aviation in the rear of the russian federation. SBU drones are working on planes that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. It is currently known that more than 40 planes have been hit, including - A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3", the source added.

In particular, one of the videos captured a large-scale fire at the "Belaya" airfield, which is personally commented on by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

According to sources, the losses of russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars. As noted, the special operation was named "Pavutina".

Addition

Later, the source added that there were more shots of russian military airfields burning as a result of a unique SBU special operation.

New videos show the moment SBU drones attacked russian planes.

"We remind you that today the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation, which was personally led by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk. More than 40 enemy aircraft were hit. We are waiting for details," the message says.

We remind

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that there are signs of russia preparing new shelling of Ukraine using strategic aviation in the future.