Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 4116 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 42723 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 92849 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 96757 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 101001 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 103634 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 125040 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 144845 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130502 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 110225 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
38%
751mm
Popular news

The White House has withdrawn Trump's candidate for NASA chief

June 1, 02:31 AM • 6866 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

June 1, 03:10 AM • 60315 views

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

June 1, 04:45 AM • 14406 views

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

June 1, 05:26 AM • 10513 views

Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses

06:49 AM • 17873 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 42723 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 172564 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 191530 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 199155 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 298570 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 92849 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 79399 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 113090 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 97544 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 169791 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Telegram

Kalibr (missile family)

Fox News

Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

SBU is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy aircraft in the rear of the Russian Federation called "Web". More than 40 aircraft have already been hit, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.

Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

In russia, strategic aviation is massively burning as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pavutina". UNN reports this with reference to sources in the SBU.

Details

Enemy strategic bombers are massively burning in russia - this is the result of a special operation by the SBU

- the message says. 

"Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bomber aviation in the rear of the russian federation. SBU drones are working on planes that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. It is currently known that more than 40 planes have been hit, including -  A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3", the source added.

In particular, one of the videos captured a large-scale fire at the "Belaya" airfield, which is personally commented on by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

According to sources, the losses of russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars. As noted, the special operation was named "Pavutina". 

Addition

Later, the source added that there were more shots of russian military airfields burning as a result of a unique SBU special operation.

New videos show the moment SBU drones attacked russian planes.

"We remind you that today the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation, which was personally led by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk. More than 40 enemy aircraft were hit. We are waiting for details," the message says.

We remind

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that there are signs of russia preparing new shelling of Ukraine using strategic aviation in the future.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Vasyl Malyuk
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9