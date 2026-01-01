$42.350.03
About 40 people died in a fire at a ski resort in Switzerland - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

On New Year's Eve, a fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland. About 40 people died, and about 100 more were injured.

About 40 people died in a fire at a ski resort in Switzerland - media

About 40 people died and about 100 were injured in a fire at a bar in a ski resort in Switzerland on New Year's Eve, Le Nouvelliste reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

The terrible tragedy, as noted, overshadowed New Year's Eve at the resort in Crans-Montana. An explosion, followed by a fire, occurred around 1:30 AM local time at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the heart of the resort.

The next morning, Valais police confirmed the deaths, but the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

"According to our information, the number of victims is large: approximately forty people died and one hundred were injured," the publication writes.

Recall

Swiss police reported on January 1 that several people died and others were injured in a fire of unknown cause at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the Crans-Montana ski resort in southwestern Switzerland.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
New Year
Switzerland