The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Russia is not showing anyone the text of its ceasefire memorandum so that it will not be criticized until negotiations, because it is likely to be unacceptable. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the telethon, reports UNN.

They are trying to keep everyone in uncertainty so that their plan, we can already assume that it will not be acceptable to anyone, will not be devalued and criticized until negotiations. They are stalling for time - said Leshchenko.

According to him, by not showing the plan before the negotiations, the Russians do not allow to assess the viability of this plan, the ability to implement it.

Everyone is waiting, time is passing, and then everyone will meet and it will turn out that this Russian plan is no different from the statements of Nebenzia (the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN - ed.) or Peskov, accordingly, it will be very difficult to move forward with this plan - said Leshchenko.

Leshchenko noted that they won a week and will say to any claims: "We are in the negotiation process. Here is our plan. You wanted it, we are showing it to you."

It's called eye-pleasing - added Leshchenko.

Addition

On May 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that neither Ukraine nor Turkey as the host country have any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum." For some reason, the Russians are hiding their document. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine has sent a ceasefire document to Russia.

On May 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possible next meeting in Istanbul with Russia. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.