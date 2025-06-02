Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17959 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50830 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90768 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152755 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175653 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107732 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226889 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174252 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122772 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108288 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.8m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

June 1, 10:37 PM • 19575 views

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

June 1, 11:38 PM • 61440 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 62347 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

02:37 AM • 45141 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 95521 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226889 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 279978 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 294107 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 300047 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 397503 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 5320 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 94473 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174197 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 118844 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 150320 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4564 views

As a result of the SBU special operation "Spiderweb" on June 1, at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed. According to preliminary data, the cost of the affected strategic aviation is $7 billion.

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

At least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed and even more were damaged, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on Monday, following the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation on June 1, UNN reports.

At least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed, and even more were damaged in the swamps.

- wrote the head of the CCD Kovalenko on Telegram.

Earlier 

The SBU reported that the estimated value of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit on June 1 as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation, is 7 billion US dollars. The SBU indicated that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

It was previously known that 41 aircraft were affected.

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation01.06.25, 15:56 • 175427 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9