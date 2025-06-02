Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

At least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed and even more were damaged, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on Monday, following the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation on June 1, UNN reports.

At least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed, and even more were damaged in the swamps. - wrote the head of the CCD Kovalenko on Telegram.

Earlier

The SBU reported that the estimated value of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit on June 1 as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation, is 7 billion US dollars. The SBU indicated that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

It was previously known that 41 aircraft were affected.

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation