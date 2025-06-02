Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

On Monday, June 2, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, six civilians were injured, including two children. Windows were broken and facades were damaged in the houses. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (ODA) Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, June 2, at 04:46, Ihor Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel about ballistic strikes on the city.

Two ballistic missiles hit the Kyiv district. As a result of the strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district, three people were injured - the official said in a statement.

At 04:50, Oleh Syniehubov informed that a hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise, and a warehouse building was damaged.

Preliminary, one child was injured. Profile services are working at the site of the hit - he noted.

At 05:50, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration reported that the number of injured in the city had increased.

The number of victims of the UAV attack in the Kholodnohirskyi district has increased to five. Among the victims is a 7-year-old boy - wrote Oleh Syniehubov.

"Another child needs medical assistance. At the moment, the number of victims has reached six," he added at 05:07.

At 05:27, Ihor Terekhov updated the data on the enemy shelling.

"The second missile hit near high-rise buildings in the Kyiv district. Windows were broken and facades were damaged in the buildings. Details are being clarified," the statement said.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, explosions rang out in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling.

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms