The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms

Kyiv • UNN

 3796 views

Intelligence has data on Russia's preparation of a massive strike, so Ukrainians should not ignore air raid alerts. Ukraine offered a ceasefire, but Russia refused.

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians not to ignore air raid alerts, as intelligence has data on Russia's preparation for another massive strike. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the Head of State dated 01.06.2025.

Even before the start of this operation (the SBU operation to destroy Russian strategic aviation - ed.), we had intelligence data on the preparation of another Russian massive strike. And it is very important for all our people not to ignore air raid alerts. On the night of today, there were more than 500 Russian strike drones. Every week, they increased the number of units per strike. Now they have also prepared "Calibers" from sea carriers. We understand who we are dealing with. We will defend ourselves with all methods available to Ukraine and Ukrainians

- said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine did not want this war for a single second and offered a ceasefire, but the Russians did not agree to this proposal.

We did not want this war for a single second. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, there has been an American proposal for a complete, unconditional ceasefire on the table. It was the Russians who wanted to continue the war even under such conditions, when the whole world demands to stop the killings 

- said the Head of State.

He once again noted that pressure is needed on Russia, "which should return it to reality. Sanctions pressure. Pressure from our forces. Diplomatic pressure. Everything must work together."

The National Security and Defense Council stated about signs of Russia preparing new shelling of Ukraine. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), Andriy Kovalenko, warned about this in the context of US President Donald Trump's statement about disappointment with the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Kalibr (missile family)
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
