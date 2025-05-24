Russia has deployed two missile carriers to the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 64641 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 76886 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 58298 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 73114 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 65261 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52186 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51469 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46804 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 168624 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67501 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
75%
747mm
Popular news

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

May 23, 06:37 PM • 10677 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 6806 views

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

May 23, 08:02 PM • 4870 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

May 23, 09:59 PM • 17724 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

11:19 PM • 4084 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 64641 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 168624 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 263304 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 343239 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 330437 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Vitali Klitschko

Andrii Sybiha

Kanye West

Actual places

Kyiv

Turkey

Kyiv Oblast

Europe

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 6808 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 10674 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 13906 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 24503 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 27170 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

BM-30 Smerch

Fox News

Russia has deployed two missile carriers to the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Two enemy ships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles have been recorded in the Black Sea. There are no Russian ships in the Sea of Azov.

Russia has deployed two missile carriers to the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Russia has deployed two ships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. There are no Russian ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on Saturday, May 24, two enemy ships were recorded in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 10 vessels to the Black Sea, 8 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 7 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 5 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 23, no enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There were 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russia will hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the settlement of the war after the exchange of prisoners - lavrov23.05.25, 18:30 • 2602 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,349.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,550.08