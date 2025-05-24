Russia has deployed two missile carriers to the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Russia has deployed two ships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. There are no Russian ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

It is noted that as of 06:00 on Saturday, May 24, two enemy ships were recorded in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 10 vessels to the Black Sea, 8 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 7 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 5 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

On Friday, May 23, no enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There were 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

