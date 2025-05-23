russia will hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the settlement of the war after the exchange of prisoners - lavrov
russia is ready to hand over to Ukraine a draft settlement document as soon as the exchange of prisoners is completed. russia is completing the preparation of a list for exchange according to the formula "one thousand for one thousand".
The Russian Federation is ready to hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the settlement of the war as soon as the exchange of prisoners is completed. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.
Russia will be ready to hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the settlement of the crisis as soon as the exchange of prisoners is completed
In addition, according to Lavrov, the Russian Federation is completing preparatory work on compiling a list for the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine according to the formula "one thousand for one thousand".
Ukraine today returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange is expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.