We will continue to work in the next two days to complete this exchange of prisoners - Umerov

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that today Ukraine started the first step of prisoner exchange with Russia, and the next two days will see more exchanges, reports UNN.

As you know, a week ago, on behalf of the President, we met in Istanbul. There were agreements in Istanbul "1000 for 1000". Today we started the first step, we have already exchanged our military and civilians. They are already working with them, this is the first step. In the next two days, we will continue to work to complete this process. We have not forgotten anyone, we will work until we release everyone. We worked as a single team. With all institutions involved in the exchange. Our common goal is to release everyone