Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 188 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 15513 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 29122 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 21733 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 24674 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 146138 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 162520 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 140419 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 124559 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 220965 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

May 30, 02:25 AM • 17392 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 15981 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 20058 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 10690 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 9824 views
Publications

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 15495 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 29108 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 146125 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 220956 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 224207 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Keith Kellogg

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 10119 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 10870 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 114607 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 107202 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 119878 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

Starlink

Financial Times

TikTok

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Elon Musk is officially stepping down as an advisor to Trump, having achieved less success than planned. During his tenure, he managed to make statements regarding Ukraine and provoke a number of conflicts.

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Today, after 130 days of work, Elon Musk is officially leaving his position as chief advisor to Trump and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). How these days went for the billionaire and what he is most remembered for as a special government official, writes UNN.

Details

With Musk's departure as advisor in the White House, a troubled period has ended, which was accompanied by mass layoffs, the closure of government agencies and numerous lawsuits. However, as observers note, the entrepreneur achieved significantly less than he originally planned, Associated Press notes.

At first, Musk set himself a grandiose goal - to reduce the federal government's expenses by $2 trillion, but later this figure had to be cut first to $1 trillion, and then to $150 billion. In the process, he increasingly expressed frustration with resistance to his goals.

According to the publication, Musk's attempts to reform the government have repeatedly caused conflicts with other influential figures in the Trump administration, who did not always share his vision of restructuring the state apparatus.

Musk has repeatedly stressed that his participation in government work is temporary. He recently made it clear that he intends to focus again on his companies - the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the aerospace project SpaceX.

As my planned term as a special government employee draws to a close, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to cut wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only intensify over time as it becomes a way of life in government 

- he noted in his post on social network X.

Public conflicts and record low rating

During his short but turbulent period in the White House, Elon Musk managed to make a lot of enemies. His proximity to Donald Trump caused sharp discontent among many high-ranking officials in the US presidential administration.

Immediately after Trump's victory in the election, Musk entered into a heated dispute with the president's legal advisor, Boris Epstein. The exchange of harsh words between Musk and Epstein occurred right during a dinner at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago. The reason for the conflict was that Epstein insisted on appointing his people to key government positions, and Musk categorically did not accept this.

In March, Elon Musk was again at the center of the scandal - this time during a government meeting. He entered into a dispute with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accusing him of reluctance to reduce spending and dismiss officials of the State Department. Rubio, in turn, sharply cut off, offering Musk to "dismiss and re-employ" 1,500 civil servants, just to demonstrate his own efficiency. In this quarrel, President Trump supported Rubio, not Musk.

Not a month passed when Musk got into another high-profile clash - this time with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. During a meeting at the White House, Musk called him "Soros's agent," which provoked mutual insults and screams. Their quarrel was heard even in the president's office.

Such scandals and mass layoffs of civil servants, carried out by the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Musk, made him the most unpopular member of the presidential team. The results of the latest polls show that Elon Musk's anti-rating has reached 60%, demonstrating how sharply his support among Americans has fallen.

Statements regarding Ukraine

At the end of February 2025, Elon Musk stated that Zelenskyy cannot represent Ukraine without restoring freedom of the press and elections. He wrote about this in X, in response to Zelenskyy's words that President Trump is in a "disinformation environment."

The leaders of Germany, Britain, Finland and Norway spoke out in support of Ukraine and criticized such statements.

At the beginning of March, Musk stated the need to check all military aid allocated to Ukraine in order to find out "what actually happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine."

On March 3, Elon Musk stated that Zelenskyy is striving for a "perpetual war" and a "corrupt meat grinder." He claimed that the Ukrainian president chose bloodshed instead of peace with Moscow.

A day later, on March 4, a US presidential ally decided to offer Zelenskyy amnesty in exchange for peace and democracy.

On the 9th of this month, Musk stated that his Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army, without which the front will not stand. French operator Eutelsat volunteered to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine with the support of the EU, but this would take a considerable amount of time. However, the billionaire later stated that despite his disagreement with US policy towards Kyiv, he will never disconnect Starlink for Ukraine.

A few days later, the owner of the social network X (Twitter), Elon Musk, stated that a large-scale cyberattack on the platform on Monday, March 10, may be related to Ukraine, namely to IP addresses located in the area of Ukraine.

Musk also publicly called on the United States to withdraw from NATO due to the disadvantage of financing the defense of Europe. The businessman supported Tampa's post on the social network X about the need for the immediate withdrawal of the United States from the Alliance.

Earlier, UNN wrote that against the background of the decision of American billionaire Elon Musk to step down as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a high-ranking official of the US presidential administration announced that he will continue to work as an unofficial advisor to the president and may potentially attend White House meetings in the future.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Scott Bessent
Starlink
Marco Rubio
Associated Press
SpaceX
United States Department of State
White House
NATO
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
European Union
Elon Musk
Finland
Norway
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$63.68
Bitcoin
$105,651.90
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.30
Золото
$3,319.74
Ethereum
$2,613.55