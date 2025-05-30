The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8576 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20122 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21773 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25284 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39066 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43419 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27144 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28019 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152724 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164429 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18161 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 8256 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 9410 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18408 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 25284 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 39066 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 5884 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25342 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25305 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118038 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 110609 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7276 views

Head of ARMA Olena Duma spoke out against draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the agency, calling it unconstitutional. The reform envisages changes in asset management and the election of the head of ARMA.

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, emotionally spoke out against draft law No. 12374-d on reforming the agency under her control. She called the document, which will be voted on in the second reading by people's deputies next week, unconstitutional and unrealistic, UNN writes.

Details

The ARMA reform has become a subject of heated discussion between the government, parliament and international partners. As Forbes Ukraine writes, next week, deputies will vote in the second reading on draft law No. 12374-d, which should change approaches to finding managers for seized assets, selecting the head of ARMA, and conducting audits. These requirements are stipulated in the EU financial support program Ukraine Facility, under which the government should receive EUR 12.5 billion from the program this year. The ARMA reform is supported by anti-corruption experts from Transparency International Ukraine, deputies from the anti-corruption and financial committees of the Verkhovna Rada.

However, according to Olena Duma, the statement that delaying the reform may jeopardize Ukraine's funding from the EU is artificial panic. 

Who benefits from the panic? The question is rhetorical. To those who seek to push through dubious norms under the guise of "European requirements." To those who are trying to preserve their own reputation at the expense of discrediting a working institution. Manipulative attempts to nullify the work of each member of the ARMA team will not succeed. The public and our international partners see the results — billions that are returned to the state thanks to the agency's professional work 

- said the head of ARMA.

Olena Duma continues to argue that the ARMA reform has actually been taking place since 2023, that is, since she headed the agency. At the same time, she accuses opponents, namely anti-corruption experts, European partners and people's deputies, of covering up their own miscalculations by discrediting the current system of seized assets.

Over the past 2 years, ARMA has proven its effectiveness with figures: billions of hryvnias are transferred to the state budget thanks to the management of seized assets. We have carried out a real reform since the second half of 2023, and we are ready to enshrine it in law 

- claims Olena Duma.

In her statement, the head of ARMA once again emphasizes that the agency allegedly demonstrates "efficiency in numbers." At the same time, as reported by Transparency International Ukraine based on the results of the analysis of ARMA's report for 2024, the agency announced 33 tenders for the selection of managers throughout the past year, but only seven management agreements were concluded. At the same time, ARMA publicly cites "amazing" figures on 224 competitive selections of appraisers, 89 winning appraisers, and 33 announcements on open tenders with management features. However, as TI noted, all these efforts resulted in seven management agreements.

Whether the people's deputies will adopt draft law No. 12374-d and whether the real reform of ARMA will begin — the next plenary week will show. But it is already obvious that the agency's leadership is most afraid of changes. After all, the draft law not only changes approaches to the management of seized assets, but also provides for a new transparent procedure for electing the head of ARMA. It is likely that it is the prospect of losing the "chair" and control over assets that causes Olena Duma to react so emotionally to any attempts to change the system.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

