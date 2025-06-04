Abandoned anti-aircraft installations discovered on the border with Ukraine in Poland: law enforcement launched an investigation

Abandoned anti-aircraft guns were found in Poland on the border with Ukraine. They were allegedly to be transferred to the balance of the Ukrainian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Anti-aircraft guns were found in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine. Polish media also reported about them. At the moment, it is known that these installations belonged to a private company, which probably had to transport them to Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland have launched an investigation into the improper handling of weapons and ammunition by a private company.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzyński, stated that this company had a license to carry out operations related to arms trade.

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world