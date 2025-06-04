$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4244 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12582 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16472 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19498 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17375 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19927 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29973 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35553 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36653 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89830 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Abandoned anti-aircraft installations discovered on the border with Ukraine in Poland: law enforcement launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6050 views

Abandoned anti-aircraft installations, which were likely intended to be transferred to Ukraine, were found in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship of Poland. Polish authorities have launched an investigation into a private company that had a license to trade in weapons.

Abandoned anti-aircraft installations discovered on the border with Ukraine in Poland: law enforcement launched an investigation

Abandoned anti-aircraft guns were found in Poland on the border with Ukraine. They were allegedly to be transferred to the balance of the Ukrainian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Anti-aircraft guns were found in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine. Polish media also reported about them. At the moment, it is known that these installations belonged to a private company, which probably had to transport them to Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland have launched an investigation into the improper handling of weapons and ammunition by a private company.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzyński, stated that this company had a license to carry out operations related to arms trade.

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world03.06.25, 14:55 • 257660 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland
