Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

In Ukraine, pro-Kremlin propagandist Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years of imprisonment. The corresponding decision was made on June 4 of this year by the Vinnytsia City Court of the Vinnytsia region, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Shariy has been involved in the implementation of FSB's information sabotage against our state.

We are talking about the propagandist's participation in the preparation and dissemination of staged videos in which the Russian occupiers interrogate Ukrainian prisoners.

As the investigation established, Shariy prompted the occupiers on how to film interrogations in the "required format" and what questions to ask the prisoners.

After filming, the perpetrator edited the received video materials to cut out the "discrediting" footage for the Russian Federation, in particular, with signs of torture of prisoners.

According to the investigation, Shariy's communication with the occupiers took place through the former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, Anton Shevtsov, who is hiding in Sevastopol on suspicion of treason.

It is documented that it was from him that the propagandist received videos of interrogations of captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and after "editing" he distributed them through his information resources.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, Shariy and his accomplice Shevtsov were found guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law).

Also, an unprecedented special confiscation of his domain name and author's YouTube channel to the ownership of Ukraine was applied to Anatoliy Shariy.

Since both convicts are hiding from justice, complex measures are underway to bring each of them to justice for crimes against our state.

Earlier

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office sent to court an indictment against a Ukrainian blogger and former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region.

They are charged with treason committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation established that the accused carried out subversive activities against Ukraine in pursuance of the tasks of the FSB of the Russian Federation.