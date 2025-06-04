The Security Service of Ukraine showed unique footage of the special operation "Web", which resulted in the destruction of 41 military aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This is reported by UNN referring to the SBU.

Details

A significant part of the Russian aircraft was destroyed irrevocably, and some damaged aircraft will be rebuilt for many years. Among the affected aircraft are "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

During the operation, the SBU used modern UAV control technology, which combines autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms and manual operator intervention. Thus, some UAVs, due to signal loss, switched to performing the mission using artificial intelligence according to a pre-planned route. And after approaching and contacting a specific target, the combat unit was automatically activated.

Reminder

In Russia, strategic bombers massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine called "Web". According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

UNN also reported that thanks to the SBU in Russia, they understood the true meaning of the word "demilitarization". At the same time, the special operation "Web", which resulted in the destruction of more than 40 Russian aircraft, was prepared for a year and a half.