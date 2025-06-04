$41.640.02
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4268 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12620 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16490 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19515 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17387 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19931 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29975 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35554 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36655 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89846 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

New details of the unique special operation "Web": SSU showed "fresh" exclusive footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3190 views

The SSU conducted the special operation "Web", hitting 41 Russian military aircraft of strategic aviation. "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78" aircraft were destroyed.

New details of the unique special operation "Web": SSU showed "fresh" exclusive footage

The Security Service of Ukraine showed unique footage of the special operation "Web", which resulted in the destruction of 41 military aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This is reported by UNN referring to the SBU.

Details

A significant part of the Russian aircraft was destroyed irrevocably, and some damaged aircraft will be rebuilt for many years. Among the affected aircraft are "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

During the operation, the SBU used modern UAV control technology, which combines autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms and manual operator intervention. Thus, some UAVs, due to signal loss, switched to performing the mission using artificial intelligence according to a pre-planned route. And after approaching and contacting a specific target, the combat unit was automatically activated.

Reminder

In Russia, strategic bombers massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine called "Web". According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

UNN also reported that thanks to the SBU in Russia, they understood the true meaning of the word "demilitarization". At the same time, the special operation "Web", which resulted in the destruction of more than 40 Russian aircraft, was prepared for a year and a half.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarNews of the WorldTechnologies
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Security Service of Ukraine
