Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3582 views

Russia is actively hindering the restoration of Ukraine's aviation, buying up parts and spreading disinformation about its danger. Experts call for urgent measures to save the industry.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the aviation industry of Ukraine was on the verge of extinction. Despite the fact that civil aviation is practically paralyzed, it is the aviation infrastructure — airfields, repair bases, specialists — that has become a critical part of the state's defense capability. But Russia is trying to eliminate even these remnants of Ukraine's strategic potential.

Russia is deliberately obstructing the restoration and preservation of the Ukrainian aircraft fleet, disrupting the purchase of components, influencing international organizations and promoting disinformation campaigns. This was exclusively stated in an interview to UNN by the head of the legal committee of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, lawyer Ruslan Melnychenko.

There are cases when the Russian Federation, through its structures, bought parts in third countries that could have reached Ukraine. This is a struggle at the level of logistical routes, sanctions, and access to documentation. And it is very aggressive. Our ability to get a helicopter into the air is not a symbol, it is a factor that directly affects the course of the war 

- said Melnychenko.

About 90% of the aviation equipment currently used in Ukraine is of Soviet origin. We are talking primarily about Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters, and Antonov aircraft. And although the equipment is still suitable for operation, there is a critical shortage of spare parts, some of which were manufactured in Russia or supplied through its territory.

Attempts to purchase components in third countries where they have been preserved since Soviet times are facing new problems: Russia is actively buying up such parts to prevent their supply to Ukraine. At the same time, a paradox is observed in Ukraine itself: customs or other authorities block cargo due to the marking "USSR" or "Russia", even if the parts were manufactured before 1991.

In addition to the direct logistical blockade, Russia has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign regarding the "danger" of Ukrainian aviation equipment. Such narratives are promoted even in international aviation structures, where the aggressor state is trying to influence certifications, safety standards and international confidence in Ukrainian airlines.

Despite the critical importance of the aviation industry for military logistics and national security, the state has not yet created a clear legal framework for the functioning of enterprises in the new conditions. Companies are afraid of purchases due to the risk of criminal prosecution for "cooperation with the Russian Federation", even if there is no real connection.

At the same time, these enterprises service the helicopters of the Armed Forces, provide medical evacuation and humanitarian logistics.

"Today, the question is stark: either we make a balanced decision and save the industry, or in 2–3 years there will be nothing to save" — warned Ruslan Melnychenko.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

