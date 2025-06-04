$41.640.02
47.430.08
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

01:05 PM

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

11:35 AM

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

10:14 AM

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

09:02 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

June 4, 08:02 AM

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

June 4, 06:24 AM

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

June 4, 05:30 AM

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

Kyiv • UNN

 10138 views

As of the end of May 2025, 44 IDP families received a housing rental subsidy, averaging UAH 5,722. To receive it, you need to submit a lease agreement and an application to the PFU or CNAP.

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

As of the end of May, 44 families of internally displaced persons have been granted a subsidy for renting housing. The average amount of subsidies granted is UAH 5,722.01. This was reported to a journalist of UNN in response to a request to the Ministry of Social Policy.

As of May 29, 2025, the total number of IDP families who have been granted a subsidy for renting housing is 44 IDP families

- the response to the request reads.

The Ministry notes that every day several hundred citizens apply to the bodies of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the Ministry of Social Policy, who are provided with explanations regarding the provision of subsidies for renting housing.

"Thus, citizens are still studying a new instrument of state support, and the Ministry of Social Policy is actively conducting an information and awareness campaign, including among real estate market participants, in order to increase the supply of housing for rent," the Ministry said.

Who can use the subsidy to pay for the cost or part of the rent

It is reported that the subsidy for renting housing is provided to all IDPs who have acquired the appropriate status since 2014 and meet the following criteria:

⦁ have moved from territories where hostilities are (were) taking place or which are temporarily occupied, according to the list approved by the Ministry of Development, and do not own housing with a total area of more than 13.65 sq. m per person in the territory controlled by Ukraine (except for the territories from which they moved);

⦁ if their housing is destroyed or damaged to a degree unsuitable for habitation, which is confirmed by relevant documents and entered in the State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed as a Result of Hostilities.

What is the amount of the subsidy

The amount of the subsidy is determined individually for each household and depends on:

⦁ family income level;

⦁ number of family members;

⦁ property status;

⦁ the cost of renting housing in a particular region, which is taken into account by the relevant adjustment factors for the region where the rented housing is located.

The subsidy for renting housing covers the costs of renting a dwelling (or part of it) that exceed 20% of the total income of the IDP family within the established social norms. As of May 29, 2025, the average amount of subsidies granted for renting housing is UAH 5,722.01

- informs the Ministry of Social Policy.

Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online15.04.25, 15:44 • 8897 views

What documents are required to receive a subsidy for renting housing

The Ministry of Social Policy notes that in order to receive a subsidy for renting housing, IDPs submit the following documents: a lease agreement between the landlord and the tenant - IDP, an application in the prescribed form and other documents (if necessary).

Templates of a sample agreement and application are available at link

At the same time, if you have your own signed lease agreement, you can use it.

These documents are submitted in person by the tenant and the landlord (who claims to receive tax compensation) at their choice: to the bodies of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, in particular, if they are sent in electronic form (through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the mobile application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine with electronic signatures imposed by the tenant and the landlord), or to the centers for the provision of administrative services

- explained in the Ministry of Social Policy.

Ukraine to receive 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons: concerns preferential mortgages at 3%27.05.25, 10:59 • 3676 views

Grounds for which a subsidy for renting housing is not granted or is terminated

The list of grounds for which a subsidy for renting housing is not granted or is terminated, in particular:

⦁ if one of the family members has acquired a vehicle, real estate, currency, securities or other assets worth more than UAH 100,000. After all, the new tool is primarily aimed at IDPs who are most in need of financial support;

⦁ in the case of residential real estate in a conditionally safe territory of Ukraine, which exceeds the established norms in area (more than 13.65 square meters per person or more than 35.22 square meters per household), or deposit funds, domestic government bonds in the amount of more than UAH 100,000;

⦁ if the IDP has not lived in the housing that he/she declared as rented for more than a month;

⦁ others.

The Ministry of Social Policy emphasizes that in accordance with procedure No. 1225, the IDP family must choose one of the existing types of state support, which it considers the most acceptable or profitable for itself:

⦁ subsidy for renting housing;

⦁ compensation of expenses to the owner of housing who sheltered IDPs, in accordance with the Procedure for compensation of expenses for temporary accommodation (stay) of internally displaced persons, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 19, 2022 No. 333 (as amended), more details about the "Shelter" program can be found at link

⦁ or assistance for accommodation in accordance with the Procedure for granting assistance for accommodation to internally displaced persons, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 20, 2022 No. 332 (as amended).

That is, IDPs who apply for a subsidy for renting housing have the opportunity to independently determine which type of support is optimal for them.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyReal Estate
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
