Ukraine will receive 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons: preferential mortgages at 3% are already available

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank to provide 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons. The funds will be used to provide more than 1,000 preferential mortgages, said Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, on social networks on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We have signed a new agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank for 50 million euros. This is another step in our joint work to rebuild and provide housing for those who have lost it due to the war. These funds will be used to provide more than 1,100 preferential mortgages for internally displaced persons," Kuleba said.

Kuleba explained that the loan provides for a fixed rate of 3%, a term of up to 30 years, and you can apply through the "Diia" portal.

"This is the second joint program with the CEB. In 2024, we signed an agreement for €100 euros - thanks to it, more than 7,600 Ukrainians received compensation for destroyed housing. The Council of Europe Development Bank is our reliable partner in the field of housing policy and support for IDPs," the official said.

According to him, the bank has already approved more than 500 million euros in loans to support social recovery.

"I thank the Chairman of the CEB, Carlo Monticelli, and the Bank's team for their trust and joint work. We look forward to expanding the program for war veterans," Kuleba concluded.

