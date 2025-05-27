Ukraine will receive 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons: preferential mortgages at 3% are already available

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 9046 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 56260 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 143239 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 130402 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 146155 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 147473 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 105459 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98017 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88302 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82634 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.3m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 123009 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 58445 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 46161 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

May 27, 01:58 AM • 40747 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 36842 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 106502 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 497223 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 530121 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 479033 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 568338 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Petteri Orpo

Ulf Kristersson

Jonas Gahr Støre

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Sweden

Hungary

Kyiv

Denmark

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 3110 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 13693 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 45197 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 69115 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 192401 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Diia (service)

Bayraktar TB2

Dassault Rafale

Tesla Model Y

Ukraine will receive 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons: preferential mortgages at 3% are already available

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank have signed an agreement for 50 million euros to provide housing for IDPs. The funds will go to preferential mortgages at 3% per annum for a term of up to 30 years.

Ukraine will receive 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons: preferential mortgages at 3% are already available

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank to provide 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons. The funds will be used to provide more than 1,000 preferential mortgages, said Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, on social networks on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We have signed a new agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank for 50 million euros. This is another step in our joint work to rebuild and provide housing for those who have lost it due to the war. These funds will be used to provide more than 1,100 preferential mortgages for internally displaced persons," Kuleba said.

Kuleba explained that the loan provides for a fixed rate of 3%, a term of up to 30 years, and you can apply through the "Diia" portal.

"This is the second joint program with the CEB. In 2024, we signed an agreement for €100 euros - thanks to it, more than 7,600 Ukrainians received compensation for destroyed housing. The Council of Europe Development Bank is our reliable partner in the field of housing policy and support for IDPs," the official said.

According to him, the bank has already approved more than 500 million euros in loans to support social recovery.

"I thank the Chairman of the CEB, Carlo Monticelli, and the Bank's team for their trust and joint work. We look forward to expanding the program for war veterans," Kuleba concluded.

Modular town in Brovary turns two years old: a history of support and care for IDPs29.11.24, 10:39 • 174342 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyReal Estate
Diia (service)
Ukraine
Brent
$63.92
Bitcoin
$109,462.90
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,324.35
Ethereum
$2,606.98